Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $111.33 Million Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,905,590 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 472,251 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.10% of HDFC Bank worth $111,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,376.7% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,417,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $682,892,000 after purchasing an additional 11,576,234 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,935,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,075,000 after buying an additional 793,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,587,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,987,000 after buying an additional 115,239 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,012,000 after buying an additional 402,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after buying an additional 1,757,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

HDFC Bank stock opened at $67.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $71.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 22.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

