Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $105.94 Million Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,294,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 2.69% of WNS worth $105,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of WNS by 9.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,830,000 after acquiring an additional 100,348 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of WNS by 3.9% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 68,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in WNS by 9.3% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 229,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,813,000 after buying an additional 19,618 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in WNS by 38.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in WNS by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,897,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WNS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WNS. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of WNS from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

WNS Stock Down 0.2 %

WNS stock opened at $87.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. WNS has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $89.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.64.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $292.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 21.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.