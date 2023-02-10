Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Grows Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,584 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,066 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.69% of Cooper Companies worth $90,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,659 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.10.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Cooper Companies stock opened at $335.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.21 and a 1-year high of $430.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $336.27 and its 200 day moving average is $309.52.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $848.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.88 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

Insider Transactions at Cooper Companies

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

