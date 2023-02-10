Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,135,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 83,284 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $97,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,686,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,519,000 after acquiring an additional 88,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,324,000 after buying an additional 90,225 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 36.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,180,000 after buying an additional 1,460,769 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 169.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,828,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,979,000 after buying an additional 2,408,607 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 141.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,714,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,846,000 after buying an additional 2,175,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $392,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,760,634.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $43.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.61. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

