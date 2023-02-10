Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cuts Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,276,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 531,854 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.34% of NOV worth $85,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of NOV by 56.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,263,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $258,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487,193 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in NOV by 88.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,810,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,950,000 after buying an additional 2,720,566 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in NOV by 393.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,994,970 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,645,000 after buying an additional 2,387,799 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NOV by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $712,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,845 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NOV in the second quarter worth about $26,951,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOV shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NOV currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $23.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $24.83.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. NOV had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 3.09%. NOV’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. NOV’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

