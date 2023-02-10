Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Shares Purchased by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,996,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154,553 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 4.16% of Arko worth $46,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKO. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its stake in Arko by 1.1% during the second quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 5,897,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,120,000 after buying an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arko in the second quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arko by 2.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 137,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arko by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Arko in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Arko from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARKO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,767. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Arko Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Arko had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 0.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arko Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

