Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Announces Earnings Results

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $937.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.69 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

Ares Management Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE ARES opened at $83.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 93.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.46 and its 200 day moving average is $73.50.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Ares Management news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $7,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,152,666.11. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 712,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,712,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $7,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,660,902 shares of company stock worth $5,812,824 and have sold 651,973 shares worth $53,234,292. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 68.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 20,816 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter valued at $684,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 12.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARES shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Ares Management from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ares Management to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

