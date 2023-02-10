ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MT. StockNews.com raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €40.00 ($43.01) to €38.00 ($40.86) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €24.50 ($26.34) to €23.00 ($24.73) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.94.
ArcelorMittal Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE:MT opened at $29.18 on Thursday. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $34.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Institutional Trading of ArcelorMittal
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 166.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 11.4% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ArcelorMittal Company Profile
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
