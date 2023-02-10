ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MT. StockNews.com raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €40.00 ($43.01) to €38.00 ($40.86) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €24.50 ($26.34) to €23.00 ($24.73) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.94.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MT opened at $29.18 on Thursday. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $34.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Trading of ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.22 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 24.32%. Analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 166.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 11.4% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.