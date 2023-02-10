Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.31

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and traded as high as $0.33. Arcadia Biosciences shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 290,567 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.18.

Institutional Trading of Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RKDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 73.03% and a negative net margin of 183.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKDA. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the third quarter worth $850,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.