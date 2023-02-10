ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Given a C$26.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) has been given a C$26.00 price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays set a C$22.00 price objective on ARC Resources and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ARC Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.50.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources Stock Performance

ARX stock traded up C$0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting C$15.76. 2,723,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,457,354. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.07, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of C$10.05 billion and a PE ratio of 4.65. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$13.65 and a 1 year high of C$22.88.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.