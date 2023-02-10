ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) PT Lowered to C$20.00 at Raymond James

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on ARC Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities decreased their price target on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ARC Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

ARC Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARC Resources stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $11.35. 44,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,533. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

