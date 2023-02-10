Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Given New $2.50 Price Target at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Applied UV Trading Down 8.9 %

AUVI stock opened at $1.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of -1.00. Applied UV has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter. Applied UV had a negative net margin of 54.45% and a negative return on equity of 34.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied UV during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Applied UV during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Applied UV by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied UV during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Applied UV by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 32,440 shares during the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.

