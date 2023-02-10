Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Given New $2.50 Price Target at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Applied UV Trading Down 8.9 %
AUVI stock opened at $1.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of -1.00. Applied UV has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30.
Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter. Applied UV had a negative net margin of 54.45% and a negative return on equity of 34.80%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied UV
About Applied UV
Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied UV (AUVI)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Applied UV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied UV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.