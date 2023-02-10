Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $180.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $166.49.

Apple Trading Down 0.7 %

AAPL stock opened at $150.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MKT Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Apple by 1.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 6.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc increased its holdings in Apple by 0.9% during the second quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 4,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

