Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on APO. UBS Group decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO opened at $68.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $74.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.11. The company has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,076 shares in the company, valued at $19,949,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 277,076 shares in the company, valued at $19,949,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,027,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,667 shares of company stock worth $6,030,958. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

