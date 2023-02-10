Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock Position Increased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in AON were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter worth $151,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 16.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 11.1% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in AON by 1.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AON opened at $317.38 on Friday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.57.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Raymond James lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.80.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

