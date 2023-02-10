ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,789 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. ANSYS accounts for approximately 1.0% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 12.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 59.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $4.75 on Friday, reaching $266.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,029. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.23 and a 12-month high of $337.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.86.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ANSYS from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.55.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

