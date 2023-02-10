Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 62.09%. The business had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NLY opened at $21.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average is $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $31.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.68%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at about $345,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at about $13,493,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at about $754,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after buying an additional 9,279,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 110.4% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 208,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 2,208,536 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on NLY shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jonestrading started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.55.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

