Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH One Day Trading Volume Hits $273,970.76 (aETHc)

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 9th. During the last seven days, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a market cap of $47.61 million and $273,970.76 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $1,623.15 or 0.07412026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official website is www.ankr.com/earn/stake.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

