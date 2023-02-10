ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 91.9% from the January 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANPCY remained flat at C$3.55 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.71. ANGLE has a one year low of C$3.55 and a one year high of C$21.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on ANGLE from $241.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th.

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system for routine and focused multiplex analysis of DNA, RNA or protein biomarkers.

