Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Short Interest Down 99.8% in January

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the January 15th total of 295,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Andritz Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRZF remained flat at $57.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.24. Andritz has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

Get Andritz alerts:

About Andritz

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.