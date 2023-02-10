Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Short Interest Down 99.8% in January

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the January 15th total of 295,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Andritz Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRZF remained flat at $57.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.24. Andritz has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $57.00.
About Andritz
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Andritz (ADRZF)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.