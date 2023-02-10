Anavex Life Sciences’ (AVXL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVXL. Jonestrading raised their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Anavex Life Sciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Shares of AVXL stock opened at $10.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $812.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45. Anavex Life Sciences has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $15.24.

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

