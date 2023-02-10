AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) & Parnell Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PARNF) Critical Review

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) and Parnell Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PARNF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AnaptysBio and Parnell Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio 1 3 2 0 2.17 Parnell Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

AnaptysBio currently has a consensus price target of $34.83, indicating a potential upside of 35.91%. Given AnaptysBio’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe AnaptysBio is more favorable than Parnell Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio $63.17 million 11.53 -$57.80 million ($4.82) -5.32 Parnell Pharmaceuticals $25.80 million 0.01 -$1.07 million N/A N/A

This table compares AnaptysBio and Parnell Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Parnell Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AnaptysBio.

Profitability

This table compares AnaptysBio and Parnell Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio -3,003.32% -42.04% -21.42% Parnell Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

AnaptysBio has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parnell Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -7.45, indicating that its share price is 845% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AnaptysBio beats Parnell Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro. The company was founded by Andrew B. Cubitt, William J. Boyle, Kevin J. Kinsella, and Nicholas B. Lydon in November 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Parnell Pharmaceuticals

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. operates as a veterinary pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and commercializing animal health solutions. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal, Production Animal-U.S., Production Animal-Rest of World and Manufacturing Operations. The Companion Animal segment sells osteoarthritis suite of products Zydax, Glyde and Tergive for canine and equine species. The Production Animal-U.S. segment includes reproductive hormone portfolio across production animals. The Production Animal-Rest of World segment provides reproductive hormone products outside of the U.S. The Manufacturing Operations segment involves in sterile manufacturing and release of pharmaceutical products. The company was founded on June 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

