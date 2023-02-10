AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered AnaptysBio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on AnaptysBio from $21.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim upgraded AnaptysBio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AnaptysBio from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.83.

AnaptysBio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of -0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.31. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 3,003.32% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in AnaptysBio by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

