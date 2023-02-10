Analyzing Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) and zvelo (OTCMKTS:ZVLO)

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) and zvelo (OTCMKTS:ZVLO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Squarespace and zvelo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Squarespace $784.04 million 3.96 -$249.15 million N/A N/A zvelo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

zvelo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Squarespace.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Squarespace has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, zvelo has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Squarespace and zvelo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Squarespace -4.09% N/A -3.59% zvelo N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Squarespace and zvelo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Squarespace 0 9 5 0 2.36 zvelo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Squarespace currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.18%. Given Squarespace’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Squarespace is more favorable than zvelo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.9% of Squarespace shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.5% of Squarespace shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of zvelo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Squarespace beats zvelo on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Squarespace

(Get Rating)

Squarespace, Inc. operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, and independent creators, such as restaurants, photographers, wedding planners, artists, musicians, and bloggers. Squarespace, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About zvelo

(Get Rating)

Zvelo, Inc. engages in the development of hardware and software products to local area networks. It operates through providing website and dynamic content categorization technologies, URL database, malicious, compromised, inappropriate website detection services, and reputation blocklist solutions. The company was founded by Philip Becker in 1984 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.