Analysts’ Upgrades for February 9th (AA, ADBE, BLBD, CAJ, CBT, CIVB, CNI, CXW, DVN, IOT)

Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, February 9th:
Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Canon (NYSE:CAJ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Cabot (NYSE:CBT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Samsara (NYSE:IOT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Macerich (NYSE:MAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
New York Times (NYSE:NYT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
