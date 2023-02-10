Analysts’ Upgrades for February 9th (AA, ADBE, BLBD, CAJ, CBT, CIVB, CNI, CXW, DVN, IOT)

Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, February 9th:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

