Analysts Set Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) PT at $26.20

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on STWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE STWD opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $25.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.00.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Starwood Property Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 73.56%.

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 18,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $383,252.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,726 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Starwood Property Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Featured Articles

