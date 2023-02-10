Analysts Set Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Target Price at $23.25

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on KIM. Truist Financial cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimco Realty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 13,836.4% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $21.41 on Friday. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.28.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

