Analysts Set Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Target Price at $117.25

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.38.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $112.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.72. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $149.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total transaction of $1,409,970.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,467,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,907,860.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing, Epay, Money Transfer, and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

