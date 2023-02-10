Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Advaxis (ADXS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS: ADXS) recently:

2/6/2023 – Advaxis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Advaxis Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADXS traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.95. 6,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,621. The company has a market cap of $3.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73. Advaxis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $11.18.

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

