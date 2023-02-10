Analysts Offer Predictions for Exchange Income Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exchange Income in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.28 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.93 per share.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$586.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$536.34 million.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EIF. CIBC lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cormark lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$62.67.

TSE EIF traded down C$0.97 on Friday, hitting C$52.77. 9,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,835. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$52.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$48.42. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$37.79 and a 52-week high of C$55.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is currently 89.69%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

