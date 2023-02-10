Analysts Issue Forecasts for Under Armour, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) – Wedbush increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Under Armour in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Under Armour from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on Under Armour to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

NYSE UAA opened at $10.94 on Friday. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Under Armour by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Under Armour by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Under Armour by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 33.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

