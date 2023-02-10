Analysts Issue Forecasts for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 5th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.49. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for LyondellBasell Industries’ current full-year earnings is $9.17 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $8.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LYB. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

NYSE LYB opened at $98.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.87. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 73,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.7% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 190,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,664,000 after buying an additional 54,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 21.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 54,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 10,240 shares of company stock worth $1,010,327 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

