Analysts Issue Forecasts for DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for DoubleDown Interactive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas expects that the company will post earnings of $6.19 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for DoubleDown Interactive’s current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s Q2 2023 earnings at $6.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $27.08 EPS.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. DoubleDown Interactive had a negative net margin of 72.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.13 million.

NASDAQ DDI opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. DoubleDown Interactive has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $14.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the second quarter worth $149,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,876,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,754,000 after buying an additional 51,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter valued at $883,000. 9.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

