Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Down 6.7%

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.56 and last traded at $27.56. Approximately 675,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 978,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.73.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.04%.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $823,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Farshad Haghighi sold 16,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $436,141.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 434 shares in the company, valued at $11,774.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $823,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,076 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,042 in the last three months. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 28.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,954,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,312,000 after acquiring an additional 656,355 shares during the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 13.5% in the second quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,405,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,724,000 after acquiring an additional 405,561 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 73.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 934,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after acquiring an additional 395,819 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 63.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 898,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 348,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 109.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 233,100 shares during the last quarter. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.