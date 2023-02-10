Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Acquires Shares of 61,915 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,915 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,000. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises approximately 5.2% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,623 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 23.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,005 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AEM shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,722. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.23. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $67.14. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

