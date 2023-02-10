American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Short Interest Update

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 72.8% from the January 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
American Lithium Minerals Price Performance
Shares of AMLM remained flat at $0.12 during trading hours on Friday. 13,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,383. American Lithium Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12.
American Lithium Minerals Company Profile
