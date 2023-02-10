American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Short Interest Update

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 72.8% from the January 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

American Lithium Minerals Price Performance

Shares of AMLM remained flat at $0.12 during trading hours on Friday. 13,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,383. American Lithium Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12.

American Lithium Minerals Company Profile

American Lithium Minerals, Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. The firm focuses on the development, acquisition and exploration of mining properties in the United States. It develops lithium and boron resources. The company was founded on March 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

