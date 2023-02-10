American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,971 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 5,063.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,690,194 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $372,915,000 after buying an additional 2,638,094 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of American Express by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $666,377,000 after buying an additional 675,971 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,110,826 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $284,769,000 after buying an additional 629,960 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1,603.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 456,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $63,320,000 after buying an additional 429,974 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 935,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $174,934,000 after buying an additional 387,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.89. 711,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,957,902. The company has a market cap of $132.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.53.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

