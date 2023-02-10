American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,884 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in American Electric Power by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,295,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,008,000 after buying an additional 131,872 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in American Electric Power by 8.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,251,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,180,000 after buying an additional 327,199 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 3.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,019,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,724,000 after buying an additional 90,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 64.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after buying an additional 1,116,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cfra lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.18.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.2 %

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

NASDAQ AEP opened at $88.48 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 68.74%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

