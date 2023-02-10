American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.16-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Assets Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, American Assets Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.50.

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

American Assets Trust stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.45. The company had a trading volume of 537,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,841. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. American Assets Trust has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $39.10.

American Assets Trust Increases Dividend

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.44 million. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 3.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Assets Trust will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 18.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in American Assets Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in American Assets Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 87,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in American Assets Trust by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

