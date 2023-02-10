American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.39), Yahoo Finance reports. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

American Assets Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

American Assets Trust stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average of $27.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. American Assets Trust has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Assets Trust

Separately, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, American Assets Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the third quarter valued at $386,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the third quarter valued at $1,236,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 56.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 37.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.