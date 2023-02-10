AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AMCIW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AMCIW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. II Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMCIW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 380,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,698. AMCI Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMCI Acquisition Corp. II

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCI Acquisition Corp. II stock. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AMCIW – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,925 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in AMCI Acquisition Corp. II were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

