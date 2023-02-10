Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Trading Down 9.3%

Shares of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Rating) fell 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.41. 15,224 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 144,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.
Ambow Education Stock Performance
Ambow Education Company Profile
Ambow Education Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of educational and career enhancement services and products through integrated offline and online channels. It operates through the K-12 Schools, and CP and CE Programs segments. The K-12 Schools segment delivers educational services for K-12 programs including school education, international education programs, and online educational offerings.
Featured Articles
