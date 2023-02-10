Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Trading Down 9.3%

Shares of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Rating) fell 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.41. 15,224 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 144,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of educational and career enhancement services and products through integrated offline and online channels. It operates through the K-12 Schools, and CP and CE Programs segments. The K-12 Schools segment delivers educational services for K-12 programs including school education, international education programs, and online educational offerings.

