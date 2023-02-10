Amalgamated Bank Reduces Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 206,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 31,597 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $12,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 117.8% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 207.3% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 16,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $1,557,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

OXY stock opened at $63.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The company has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.93 and a 200-day moving average of $66.32.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.18.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

