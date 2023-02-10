Amalgamated Bank Raises Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 158,768 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $17,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 22.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,019,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,315 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 38.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,703,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,887 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,190,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $915,149,000 after purchasing an additional 245,996 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 31.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,707,245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $547,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,130 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $127.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.13. The firm has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.51. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.14.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

