Amalgamated Bank Purchases 1,232 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,575 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $13,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,178 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $20,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $221.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $200.09 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.28.
Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.
