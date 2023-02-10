Amalgamated Bank Boosts Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CME Group were worth $16,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.40.

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $182.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $251.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.68.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.13%.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.