Amalgamated Bank Boosts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,410 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $19,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 65.0% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 16,860 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 27.5% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 19,680 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 20.1% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 46,467 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,548 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $116.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $145.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.64.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

