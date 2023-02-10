Amalgamated Bank Acquires 2,976 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $11,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 27,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corteva Stock Up 1.2 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

CTVA stock opened at $62.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.55 and its 200 day moving average is $61.84. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.