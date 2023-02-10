Amalgamated Bank Acquires 1,889 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $13,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,953,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHW. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.53.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $231.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $285.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

