Amalgamated Bank Acquires 1,578 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $10,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 12.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lowered Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.67.

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO opened at $307.01 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $354.81. The stock has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $299.14 and a 200-day moving average of $287.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading

